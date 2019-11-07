Mumbai: Anushka Shetty earned millions of fans following the release of Bahubali 2. Meanwhile Anushka’s alleged affair with her Bahubali 2 co-star Prabhas also made a lot of headlines following the film’s release.

Anushka, who is content doing movies in South India and has no intentions of joining the Hindi film industry, is celebrating her 38th birthday today.

On this occasion, let’s check out some interesting facts about her.

Anushka Shetty’s real name is Sweety Shetty. She made her debut with the film Super (2005) which earned her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress – Telugu nomination. No one from Anushka’s family has a background in films.

Anushka worked as a yoga instructor in Mangaluru before appearing in films. Seeing her beauty, a director offered him a career in movies.

In 2009, Anushka first starred in the blockbuster hit, the fantasy film Arundhati. Anushka’s film Size Zero (2015) is considered to be one of her most memorable films. For this film, she had increased her weight by 20 kg.

Anushka started climbing the stairs of success from 2010 when she starred in the super hit Tamil film Singham.

Anushka’s performance in Billa (2009), a film co-starring Prabhas, was received very well and so was 2013’s Singam 2.

According to reports, Anushka and Prabhas’s alleged love affair began during the shooting of Billa.