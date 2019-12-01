Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli joined many other celebrities in expressing disbelief, anger and pain at the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian. Anushka took to her social media handle and demanded the severest of punishments for all the four rapists.

The actor took to Twitter to express her feelings, adding how ‘justice should be served swiftly’. She wrote: “Pain..Anguish..Anger..Frustration..Disbelief.. this is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments. My thoughts and prayers are with ****’s family. Justice should be served swiftly.”

Anushka’s husband and cricketer Virat Kohli too was shocked by the incident and wrote: “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

Anushka and Virat were among many celebrities who have been reacting to the incident. Salman Khan had written on social media: “#JusticeFor** These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n ** should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman…n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May *’s soul rest in peace #JusticeFor***.”

All this in a day!!! India shining. So proud to be Indian. A country who, consistently can’t seem to protect its women. #justiceforpriyanakareddy #blackdayforindia pic.twitter.com/tF6GdlNKXB — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 1, 2019

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who works in Telugu and Hindi film industries, had written: “I don’t even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific.”

Actors Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Shabana Azmi among many others had reacted sharply to the incident. The burnt body of the doctor was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On Friday, four men had been arrested for allegedly gang-raping and murdering the 26-year-old woman veterinary doctor.