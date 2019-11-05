Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are having time of their life in Bhutan. To celebrate the star batsman’s birthday, Anushka has taken him to Bhutan.

Recently, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share one such story from her recent trek which has made us believe in kindness once again. The actress, who went for an 8.5-km trek along with hubby Virat Kohli, stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet a calf.

Seeing them feeding the calf, its owners invited them for a cup of tea. Both Anushka and Virat were touched by the family’s hospitality. Sharing pictures Anushka wrote that it fills them with joy and peace knowing that the family just wanted to be kind to two tired trekkers, unaware of their celebrity status and seeking nothing in return.

Earlier, pictures surfaced on social media in which Virat and Anushka can be seen in Bhutan where they were welcomed by the locals. In a picture shared by one of Virat’s fan pages on Facebook, Virat can be seen shaking hands with someone while Anushka is standing next to him.