New Delhi: The government Friday warned that the full might and weight of law will fall on anyone who tries to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity of the NEET re-exam scheduled to be held June 21.

This was conveyed by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan at a meeting where he reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions with National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh.

During the meeting, Somanathan emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders, the statement said.

“The central government, state governments and district administration are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination,” the statement quoted the cabinet secretary as saying.

Somanathan had also reviewed the arrangements with secretaries of the central government and relevant agencies June 1.

On June 4, he held a review meeting with the chief secretaries of the state governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

These meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the CRPF and the CISF to provide security during transportation of the question papers.

NEET-UG was held May 3, but was cancelled by the NTA May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is investigating the case and has made several arrests.