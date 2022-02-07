Pottangi: Taking opportunity of the active involvement of officials and politicos in panchayat polls, Andhra officials again strayed into Kotia panchayat in Koraput district and distributed land pattas to the residents, Saturday.

The officials strayed into the area, despite the state government and district administration directing them time and again not to meddle in the affairs of Odisha and to keep off from Kotia panchayat.

The officials after straying into Kotia panchayat conducted a meeting at Dhulipadar village in the panchayat, distributed passbook of land pattas to over 452 villagers.

The passbook was distributed to the villagers in the meeting presided over by the VRO Sarojini of Talaganjeipadar village.

Former sarpanch Bishu Gemel and other villagers who were supporting Andhra government’s encroachment bid were present at the meeting.

Reportedly, the Andhra Pradesh government plans to provide land pattas to over 531 persons in coming days.

The fresh bid by Andhra officials has come as warning bell for the district officials of Koraput district who are now actively engaged in the panchayat polls currently underway in the state.

Meanwhile, all the three mainstream parties have fielded a joint candidate to thwart the repeated encroachment bids by Andhra Pradesh officials in Kotia panchayat which is a part of Koraput district.

