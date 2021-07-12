Koraput/Pottangi: In blatant display of highhandedness, officials of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh opposed construction of a school building and a Jagannath temple and tried to stall the work at Neredibalsa village in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district, a report said Sunday.

However, timely action by the district administration foiled Andhra’s bid to stop construction work of developmental projects within the Odisha territory.

The incident occurred amid ongoing dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to claim territorial jurisdiction over Kotia Gram Panchayat.

On the other hand, Salur MLA Rajanna Dora has expressed displeasure over construction of Patitapaban (Jagannath) temple at Neredibalsa village on the land identified for the purpose.

The temple construction is being carried out under the aegis of retired Collector Gadadhar Parida who is now officiating as the secretary of Koraput based-Sabar Srikhetra Temple Managing Committee. Parida identified the land for the temple which was completed July 9.

However, a villager, G Prasad lodged a complaint with the Salur tehsildar following which Salur tehsildar K Srinivas Rao and other officials visited the village and questioned the villagers over the construction.

They also stopped construction of a road to the temple.

Senior police officials of Andhra Pradesh also rushed to the spot and questioned the villagers over temple construction, Saturday Reports said construction of a school building and repairing of an existing school project was underway by the state government at Tadibalsa village about 50 metres from Neredibalsa village in Kotia at an estimated cost of Rs 88.98,000 under the Samgra Sikshya Abhiyan of the state government, Saturday.

On being informed, administrative officials of Salur block in Andhra Pradesh accompanied by police officials reached the spot and tried to disrupt the construction work.

They warned the contractor to stop the construction work and leave the spot claiming that the village falls under Andhra territory.

The concerned contractor informed the JE who later brought the matter to the notice of Koraput Collector and sought his intervention.

Collector Abdaal M Akhtar directed Pottangi tehsildar Haripada Mandal to take action in this regard. The tehsildar reached the spot with police and talked to the contractor.

After being apprised about the development, he informed the Salur block officials that the area where the project site lies is within the Odisha territory and are being implemented by the Odisha government.

He also informed that the work is being implemented under the direction of the Koraput Collector and showed them the records to substantiate the claim. Later, the Andhra officials and their police returned from the spot.

Source said the construction work resumed in the village following discussions between Koraput and Vizianagaram Collectors over telephone.

According to media, at least 20 construction workers were engaged for the construction at the work site.

Meanwhile, Salur MLA Dora has threatened to move the Supreme Court over the alleged unauthorized construction being carried out by the state government.

He said that according to the Supreme Court verdict, nobody has any right to construct permanent constructions in the disputed region of Kotia panchayat and Neredibalsa village which are scheduled areas.

