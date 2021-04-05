Jeypore: After successfully conducting panchayat polls in the disputed Kotia region of Koraput district, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a fresh notification Sunday to conduct elections for the post of Panchayat Samiti as well as Zilla Parishad members in the region.

The southern-state will hold the polls in single phase April 8.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh had earlier held elections in the same fringe areas February 14. Odisha government had then opposed the move and requested its AP counterpart to refrain from the electoral process as the matter is still sub-judice.

The panchayat elections were conducted in three disputed villages of the Kotia region namely Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri. The three villages have occupied the centre stage concerning the five-decade old territorial dispute.

