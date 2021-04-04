Thakurmunda: Forest department personnel arrested late Saturday night six poachers from the Kendumundi-2 reserve forest of Thakurmunda range under Karanjia division in Mayurbhanj district. Approximately 12kg of Barking Deer meat was seized from the poachers which they were distributing it among themselves. Forest department personnel also seized bows and arrows from the poachers.

According to a source, the forest department officials were tipped off about the poachers and their illegal hunting activities. Immediately, a team led by Thakurmunda range officer Kishore Kumar Panigrahi and forester Nalini Mahanta raided the area leading to the arrest.

Also read: BMC seals SBI main branch in Bhubaneswar as 7 staff test positive for COVID-19

Notably, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has recently issued a helpline number (Mobile-9439263646) for receiving information on wildlife crime in Odisha. Protection of the endangered species and crackdown of animal body part traders as well as poachers are main reasons behind issuing the helpline number.

PNN