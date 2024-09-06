Bhubaneswar: Annaya Productions’ second venture, Aparanhhaara Surjya, will hit the screens across the state September 7. A grand premiere of the movie will be held at Stutee cinema hall the previous day, informed the makers. Ajaya Kumar Mohanty, who has directed and produced the movie, has also written the movie’s story and screenplay. He has performed in the movie too.

The movie tells the story of Mundapota Kelas, a tribal community of South Odisha, who earn their livelihood by burying their heads in soil for several minutes. The film depicts the struggle this community undergoes for a living.

The movie stars Pramod Rout, Jaya Swami, Kalinga Dash, Munmun Khuntia, Susandhya Narayani Mohanty, Ajaya Mohanty, Somnath Das, Maanvi Bhadra, Subham, Dr Lalit Behera, Pulin Sahu, and Rahul.

Director Mohanty said the street act of this community is extinct today. “The successors of members of this community are not interested in carrying forward this practice, which is why we have tried to showcase it through a movie,” he added.

PNN