Cuttack: The prestigious National Nritya Shiromani Award 2022 will be presented to Aparna Satheesan January 4, 2022, at the 13th Cuttack Mahotsav: International Classical & Folk Dance Festival, Odisha.

The festival, which spans seven days, has a variety of events. Apart from the dance, vocal and instrumental concerts by eminent artists from all over the world, there will be a special dance program by Aparna Satheesan presenting her traditional choreographies in Kuchipudi. Announcing the award, the President of Utkal Yuva Sanskrutik Sangh said this year’s week-long Cuttack Mahotsav would begin from January 3, 2022.

Aparna Satheesan, the trendsetter in the field of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, through choreographic innovations and creativity within the traditional repertoire, has been chosen after the committee’s decision. Aparna is a renowned Kuchipudi dancer who has proven her excellence in world-class stages across the world and has won several other national and international level recognition. She also collaborates with western choreographers and ballet dancers while retaining the traditional essence of the classical dance form.

Aparna is also the recipient of several titles and recognitions, including Abhinandan Saroja National Award, National Natya Shiromani, Bharata Shastra Nritya Praveena.

