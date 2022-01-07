Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurrana will start 2022 with Atul Sabharwal’s next film, Berlin, a gritting suspense thriller where he will star as the lead.

This will be the actor’s second outing in the genre after Dokha Round D Corne, and the film will go on floors this month and will be shot across Delhi, Agra and Bhopal, the key cities in the Hindi belt.

Aparshakti said: “I can’t wait to get on the sets for this one.

“2021 for me has been full of surprises, with starting my journey of playing the lead role on a positive note, I also got the opportunity to explore different, more serious genres – which is something I have wanted to do since day one, and who better than Atul Sabharwal could have helped me get there?”

Heaping praises on his director, Aparshakti recollects Atul’s past projects.

“I have followed Atul Sir’s work very closely and I can undoubtedly vouch for his craft, especially when it comes to storytelling in this tricky genre. I still remember how mind-blowing and ahead of its time ‘My Wife’s Murder’ was.

“Totally loved ‘Powder’ starring Pankaj Tripathi and his last work of Class of 83 shows how fine he is with his craft. He beautifully captures the nuances required for this genre and I am more than excited to have him helm this project for me,” he concluded.