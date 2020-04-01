New Delhi: Apple Wednesday increased prices of its iPhones in India due to the GST hike from 12 percent to 18 percent which became applicable from April 1.

The most popular iPhone 11 (64GB) model which was earlier priced at Rs 64,900 will now cost Rs 68,300 — up by Rs 3,400.

Another hit model iPhone XR (64GB) which was priced at Rs 49,900 will now cost Rs 52,500 — a price hike of Rs 2,600.

The Rs 101,200 iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB) is now priced at 106,600 while iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) which costs Rs 111,200 will now be available for Rs 117,100.

The iPhone 7 (32GB) which was earlier priced at Rs 29,900, is now priced at Rs 31,500.

With the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, increasing the GST on mobile phones from 12 percent to 18 per cent, industry experts had indicated that it would hit the industry and brands would not be in a position to absorb this impact.