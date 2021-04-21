San Francisco: Apple Wednesday introduced an all-new iMac featuring a much more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip.

The new iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

It also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac.

“With its striking design in seven stunning colours, its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics and speakers ever in a Mac and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

Also, Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time, making it easier than ever to securely log in, make purchases with Apple Pay, or switch user profiles with the touch of a finger.

The new iMac joins the incredible family of Mac models powered by M1, including MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini, marking another step forward in Apple’s transition to Apple silicon.

The new iMac comes in a spectrum of seven vibrant colours — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver.

The new 24-inch iMac is available to order from April 30 on apple.com/in and in the Apple Store app.

It will be available in select Apple Store locations and through Apple Authorized Resellers in the second half of May.

iMac with 7-core GPU starts at Rs 1,19,900, and iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 1,39,900.