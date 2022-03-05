New Delhi: Apple Maps and Weathers apps are now showing Crimea as part of Ukraine for users outside of Russia, the media reported.

Earlier, Apple apps refused to record Crimea as part of any country when accessed in most places, reports Mashable.

In 2019, the tech giant updated its Maps and Weather apps to show Crimea as part of Russia when viewed within Russia.

Apple Maps now shows Crimea as part of Ukraine when viewed outside of Russia, in what appears to be a new and quiet update, amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Apple was yet to comment on this quiet change.

Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. In response, Russia was suspended from the G8 and subjected to several sanctions.

“Apple Maps and Weather now consider Crimea to be Ukrainian territory when accessed from other countries including the U.S., Australia, and, of course, Ukraine,” the report noted.

Apple has also taken down Sputnik and RT News from the App Store and disabled some Apple Pay services in the country.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” according to the company.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace,” it had said in a statement.

IANS