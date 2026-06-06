Bhubaneswar: A newly formed society of professionals and entrepreneurs working in the rare earth sector has proposed the establishment of a rare earth corridor and a rare earth theme park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, seeking support from both the Union and state governments.

BP Padhi, former Director of Indian Trade Promotion Centre, Dubai (Diplomatic Posting), Independent Consultant recognised by the Ministry of Commerce, informed Orissa POST that the proposal emerged during a meeting of the society constituted following the Rare Earth Conclave held in Bhubaneswar May 7.

The group, comprising experts with experience in mining, industry, research and entrepreneurship, discussed opportunities for developing Odisha as a hub for rare earth-related activities. Members resolved to work closely with the Rare Earth Association of India (REAI) and provide professional support for initiatives undertaken by Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) and the state government in the sector.

Addressing the meeting virtually, REAI president and former IREL chairman and managing director Deependra Singh assured full support to the Odisha-based society and its future activities. The society also discussed establishing a formal office in Bhubaneswar and suggested that space in an existing IREL building could be made available for meetings, discussions and coordination activities in the public interest.

Concerned over Odisha’s limited participation in the Rare Earth and Energy Summit (REES) 2025, members decided to organise a stakeholder meeting in Bhubaneswar later this month involving industry representatives, researchers and government officials.

The group further announced plans to set up an Indian Institute of Earth Science to promote teaching, training, research and consultancy in rare earth-related disciplines. It also urged professionals from Odisha to participate in upcoming sectoral events, including one at IIT Hyderabad.