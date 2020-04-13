San Francisco: Apple has announced it will soon display coronavirus testing sites directly on its Maps.

Towards this, Apple has launched a portal for hospitals and healthcare providers to register as coronavirus screening locations. The concern team will then review the application and upon approval, the location will appear in Apple Maps.

Apple Maps will be able to show information like the place name, the associated healthcare provider, contact phone number and website, reported Sunday.

It will also surface information about the type of testing location (laboratory, hospital, etcetera) and the nature of the site (like drive-through, parking lot, or building).

Apple is also asking applicants to state whether the testing location will require a doctor’s referral or a scheduled appointment.