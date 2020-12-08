San Francisco: Apple has released a new 14.2.1 software update for HomePod and HomePod Mini. The new update arrives a month after the release of the previous 14.2 software version.

The new iOS 14.2.1 for HomePods weighs in at just 33.8MB and is showing up now when you pull up Apple’s smart speaker settings in the Home app.

The new software will be automatically installed on ?HomePod?. However, users can manually update and check the firmware version through the Home app, whereby users will be able to check for an update.

HomePod 14.2 Software added support for new Siri and Intercom functionality. With that update, Home Theatre mode now available to most users.

Starting with the 13.4 software, the HomePod operating system is based on tvOS. Prior to this, it was built on iOS.

Apple announced the new HomePod Mini a few months ago. It comes in two colour options and features a powerful punch when it comes to the sound.