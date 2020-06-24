Cuttack: Al-Qaeda Indian sub-continent (AQIS) member Mohammed Abdur Rehman, who was arrested from Jagatpur locality in Cuttack district for his involvement with international terror outfit, was released from Choudwar jail on parole Wednesday to perform the last rites of his mother.

Abdur walked out of prison amid tight security. He was taken to Paschimakachha village in Jagatpur locality with large posse of policemen accompanying him.

Abdur was arrested by a joint team of Delhi Police and the twin-city Commissionerate Police, December 16, 2016. Police sources had then said Abdur had been recruiting new faces for the terror outfit. Anti-India literature and other materials were also found in his possession.

Abdur, who was brought on a 10-day remand by Odisha Police, initially refused to admit his links with Al-Qaeda. However, he broke down in front of NIA and IB sleuths when confronted with evidence.

It later came to be known that Abdur had provided shelter in Cuttack to a Pakistani terrorist involved in the Kandahar plane hijack. The terrorist belonged to Pakistan-based Harkat-ul-Mujadhideen (HeM) that was nvolved in the hijacking of the Delhi-bound Indian Airlines Flight IC 184 from Kathamandu.

Abdur was working at a madrassa in Tangi, where he was teaching students. Most of the students were from Jharkhand. Police also suspect that Abdur was planning to recruit his students for the terrorist organisations. However, police rescued all the students from Abdur’s madrassa and helped them return to their parents.

