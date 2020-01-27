Los Angeles: AR Rahman was spotted at the Grammys 2020, and the music maestro had been loading Instagram with posts and updates from the gala.

From sharing videos of artiste performances to a sneak peek of his Grammys look, Rahman has shared several moments from the ceremony. But it’s his picture with singer PJ Morton, who is a part of the pop band Maroon 5, that has grabbed maximum eyeballs.

Rahman, who turned out in a long red leather coat, is seen standing between his son Ameen and Morton in the image.

He mourned the demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and also shared a glimpse of the tribute from the ceremony.

“RIP Kobe!” he wrote on Instagram.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday here.

In India the ceremony was aired Monday morning on VH1.