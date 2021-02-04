Mumbai: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman will score music for the upcoming war film, Pippa.

“The story of Pippa has a very human connect. It’s about every family, and I instantly related to it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur,” Rahman said.

The war action film will see Ishaan Khatter in the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the film recounts his story. It is based on his book, “The Burning Chaffees”.

The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who helmed the 2016 release, Airlift.

Menon says it is “an honour to work with AR Rahman on the album of Pippa“.

“I’m very eager to collaborate with the maestro and we hope to create something truly memorable together,” he added.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

“Patriotic and inspiring music has been AR Rahman’s forte since the beginning of his iconic career. We are happy to welcome the maestro onto team ‘Pippa’. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I’m inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film,” Screwvala said.

Kapur added: “What distinguishes the music of AR Rahman is that it brings so much depth and feeling to the narrative, that it always elevates the characters and the storytelling. We are truly thrilled to have on board the best musical talent one could ask for, and to be able to collaborate with him again on what we hope will be another iconic album.”

The film is slated to release in theatres in late 2021.