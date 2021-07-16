Kendrapara: A team of officials of Kendrapara district administration in Odisha and ArcelorMittal executives has visited seaside villages in Mahakalapada block for identifying a site for setting up of a proposed steel plant.

ArcelorMittal is looking for suitable land in the seaside villages of the district for its steel project, and the joint team visited several areas Thursday, Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera said.

The state government had March 3 signed a memorandum of understanding with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel for setting up a 12- million tonne integrated steel plant in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

“We accompanied two officials of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel in the search of suitable land for the project,” Behera said.

The steelmaker will explore land available in Badatubi, Sanatubi, Hetamundia, Kansaradia, Nipania, Batighar and other seaside villages for establishment of the proposed steel plant, he said.

Locals have already opposed the government’s decision to acquire land for the proposed steel plant in the seaside villages.

“Most of the villages are covered with mangrove forest. Under the Forest Rights Act, no such land can be given to one until all the rights of the people in the area are recognised and their consent is taken for the project,” said Asit Mandal, a resident of Batighar village.

Villagers will protest if their land is acquired forcibly, he added.

Posco steel project could not come up near Paradip due to intense resistance from the land losers.

PTI