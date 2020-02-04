Aradi: Massive debates centering on the whereabouts of treasure-chest keys of famous Shaivaite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi in Bhadrak district have been going on among the locals here, a report said.

According to sources, the keys were sought for verification of gold ornaments and other valuables, during annual audit conducted by state Accountants General, Bhubaneswar, but they were not to be found.

According to the rulebook, one key should be retained by Kanika Raja and the other one with Chandbali tehsildar. It may be mentioned here that the treasure cannot be unlocked with anyone of these but requires both these keys to be entered at once. Sources added that the key which was with the local tehsildar was not given to competent authorities during verification.

The key is suspected to be missing and Akhandalamani temple servitors have expressed their deep concern over this after it came to fore. The incident has also raised eyebrows of devotees.

On being contacted, Bhadrak sub-Collector and Managing Trustee of the temple Pitambar Samal said, “The key of treasure-chest has been kept safely in its right place at district headquarters office. All gold ornaments and other valuables of Baba Akhandalamani are also intact and safe at a definite place, as kept beforehand. The rumour that is being spread by some people has no basis and completely untrue.”

Notably, a case pertaining to gold ornaments and other valuables kept in the treasure-chest is pending with Orissa High Court. In such a situation, audit officials did not ask for keys of the treasure-chest.

Manager of the temple Bidyadhar Palai said, “Audit officials only inspected the treasure-chest from outside.” However, devotees, local people and intelligentsia have demanded an inquiry in to the matter.

PNN