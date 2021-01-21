Mumbai: Well she has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. However, actor Rhea Chakraborty is trying to put the past behind her as the birthday of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput draws closer. If he was alive Sushant Singh Rajput would have celebrated his 35th birthday. Sadly it was not to be. But even though, Sushant is not with us anymore, how can Rhea Chakraborty forget her so quickly.

Rhea has faced enough backlash from the late actor’s family members. They have blamed her for Sushant’s death. At one of time it seemed to Rhea that it must have been a mistake on her part to have the Dil Bechara hero as her boyfriend. In fact Rhea and her brother Showik were also arrested in the Bollywood drugs nexus case. She was released on bail after spending a month in jail. Since then Rhea has been keeping a low profile.

However, Rhea was spotted a day before Sushant’s birthday in Bandra. Photographers immediately made a beeline for her. A video of Rhea buying flowers ahead of Sushant’s birthday has gone viral on the social media. Her public appearance just a day ahead of Sushant’s birth anniversary has given rise to speculation as to why she was buying flowers. Was she buying flowers for Sushant only… such questions are doing the rounds?

From the video it is evident, that Rhea wasn’t enjoying the company of the paparazzi. Even though, she was paying all attention to get the right mix of flowers, the photographers were not ready to leave her alone. Rhea later requested them not to follow her as she left the place and asked them to leave her in peace.

Rhea was wearing a loose grey coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with black leggings. She also had a face mask on keeping in the mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship for quite some time before the actor’s death June 14 at his Bandra residence. As of now, Sushant’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.