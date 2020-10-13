Yawning is a natural reaction of our body, which happens to every human being. You must have noticed that whenever you see someone yawning, you also get the same. Some are short-lived, but some are long.

In a study it was reported that yawning helps control the temperature in the brain. However, frequent or excessive yawning can be the cause of many problems in the body. If you get too much of them, then it can be a sign of these things.

Tired: If you are experiencing too much yawning then you may be very tired, but if this happens often, then you must get a doctor. It can also be the cause of any other problem in the body.

Sleep problems: Sleep problems such as sleep apnea and insomnia also lead to repeated yawning, as a person feels tired due to lack of sleep and begins to yawn too much.

Restlessness or depression: Your body responds to some stressful situations such as yawning, restlessness, anxiety, depression, and depression is one of the biggest problems today. Depression can cause many serious illnesses.

Intake of too many medicines: Excessive pain-relieving drugs can cause yawning, and you may be aware that the consumption of more medicines is harmful for health.

Brain problems: Too much yawning can also be associated with brain-related disorders, such as stroke, brain tumors and epilepsy. So if you are getting too much yawning then do not ignore it at all, but become conscious and consult a doctor.