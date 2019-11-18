Mumbai: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have started shooting for their romantic- comedy film, and they are already being raised for looking ‘cute’ together.

Arjun Kapoor took Saturday to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which he and Rakul Preet Singh are seen goofing around while posing for the images.

“Picture Shuroo… other information bhi upload hogi soon (the picture has started, other information will be uploaded soon),” Arjun Kapoor captioned the image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B46_nMVgdmq/

Reacting to the collage, Janhvi Kapoor, who is Arjun’s step sister, wrote: ‘Looking so cute’.

The film, not titled yet, is being directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Talking about the project, Rakul had said: “The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belong to India and Pakistan, so it’s a cross-border. I think definitely this will be of huge interest to the viewers.

Agencies