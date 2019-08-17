Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor enjoys trolling his co-stars by posting some hilarious comments on their pictures. The ‘Panipat’ actor targeted his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and even Shraddha Kapoor.

Now again, he has hilariously trolled his rakhi sister Katrina Kaif after she recently posted a picture of her performance during IIFA.

The actress posted a picture and captioned it, “Verified and IIFA is coming home?? celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year ??. Performing on the IIFA stage always has most incredible energy. Can’t wait ……donning the Kala Chashma @iifa Awards New York. #MyIIFAMoment #iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming”.

Arjun was soon to comment on her picture and wrote, “Wear it the day not at night… don’t want u trippin gurl !!!”. Well, we must say that Arjun has the talent to come up with witty one-liners. What say?

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Panipat that will hit the screens December 6 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh.