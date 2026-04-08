Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal compiled a lovely birthday wish for his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades as she turned a year older Wednesday.

The Dhurandhar actor wished ‘beautiful’ Gabriella all the love and joy on her special day.

Dropping a video compilation of some precious family moments of Arjun and Gabriella with their two boys – Arik and Arav Rampal, he penned on the photo-sharing app, “Happy birthday, my beautiful. Love, Joy and more love (red heart emoji) this year and all the rest of the years are all yours. Happy birthday @gabriellademetriades (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun further added The Sly & The Family Stone song “This Is Love” as the background score.

Hindi film industry celebs such as Bobby Deol and Malaika Arora also reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Shifting our focus to Arjun’s love life, the Rock On!! actor tied the knot with model Mehr Jesia in 1998. The couple has been blessed with two daughters – Mahikaa and Myra. However, after being married for 2 decades, these two decided to go their separate ways in 2018.

Some time later, Arjun introduced his girlfriend Gabriella. They are now parents to two sons.

If the reports are to be believed, they started dating in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019. This was followed by the arrival of their second son, Ariv, in 2023.

In December last year, Arjun confirmed his engagement to Gabriella during the couple’s appearance on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast.

Speaking candidly to Rhea, Gabriella was heard saying, “We are not married now, but who knows?”

To this, Arjun made a shocking announcement saying, “We are engaged…We just broke it on your show,” leading to an understandably surprised reaction from Rhea.

Professionally, Arjun recently garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of Major Iqbal in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.