Srinagar: A security guard was injured Thursday as armed militants looted a bank branch in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants armed with pistol looted the Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Khore Sherabad in Pattan area of North Kashmir, a police official said.

“They fled in a vehicle which was parked outside the bank branch,” he said.

The official said the militants also injured a security guard posted at the branch.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the car used by the militants to flee belonged to a policeman.

Police party has reached the spot and further details are awaited, the official said.

PTI