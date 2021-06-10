Jajpur: Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has announced the formation of Armed Strike Force (ASF), a special armed force, to contain smuggling of minor minerals in the district.

The special force has been formed on the direction of Additional Director General (ADG-Law and Order)) of Police.

Jajpur sub-collector, Dharmasala and Darpan tehsildars, the regional officer of the state pollution control board (SPCB) in Kalinganagar, the deputy director of mines (DDM) in Jajpur Road, the range officer of Dalijoda forest range and the police IICs of Dharmasala, Jenapur and Barchana are members of the ASF.

DSP Prafulla Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the nodal officer of the force by the SP. The special force will help and cooperate with revenue officials to check smuggling of minor minerals and their transportation.

However, people have raised doubts on the success of the new armed force in curbing smuggling of minor minerals. They alleged that several taskforces have been constituted in the past to check smuggling of granites, sand, murram and laterite stones as well as to raid illegal crusher units operating in Dharmasala, Darpan, and Vyasanagar tehsils.

However, these taskforces have failed to make any impact due to lack of proper implementation, they alleged. The smuggling of minor minerals goes on unabated in the district as some unscrupulous officers and officials are hand in gloves with the stone mafia.

The smugglers carry out their business with impunity after greasing the palms of dishonest officials. Reports said the then revenue secretary in 2018 directed the formation of a special task force in every district comprising the Collectors and SPs to check and take appropriate steps on smuggling of minor minerals.

The then Jajpur Collector and SP displayed promptitude for some time in taking action against the stone smugglers. The duo conducted midnight raids in various sand ghats and sand lease area in the district.

However, smuggling continued unabated in Dharmasala and Darpan tehsils despite the raids. Former Collector Ranjan Kumar Das also formed several taskforces. With the passage of time these taskforces became dormant and redundant.

Collector Rathore issued an order for immediate closure of crusher units which are illegally operating in violation of norms, June 2, 2021. The sanctioned crusher units will have to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

The crusher units will also have to maintain a register to keep record of raw materials coming to the premises and materials transported outside.

The concerned tehsildar of the area will check the CCTV footage and registers every fortnight and submit a report to the district administration.

Any discrepancy observed in the register and CCTV footage will be strictly dealt with. The Collector has issued around 10 orders to streamline the business of minor minerals in the district.

PNN