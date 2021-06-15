Bolangir: Quite like a scene straight out of a movie, a youth brandishing a gun made his way into a house forcibly at Shantipada area in Bolangir town Tuesday morning.

The situation quickly escalated after the youth held the family members hostage by locking the doors from inside.

As the news spread, hundreds of people gathered at the house. On getting information about the incident, a team from Town police station along with fire department personnel reached the spot. Later, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag also reached the spot.

At the time of filing this report, police have surrounded the house from all directions and are asking the youth to surrender. Meanwhile, some family members are learnt to have been rescued through a window by some policemen.

The cops are trying to establish communication with the youth who is yet to be identified. They are also trying to learn about his demands and motive.

Further details are awaited.

PNN