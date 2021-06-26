Dhenkanal: Criminal gangs have become active and are engaging in gang wars on the slightest pretext in Dhenkanal district leaving the common man panicky, a report said.

The criminals engage in gang wars and use explosives like bombs and firearms to settle score with the members of their rival outfits.

However, what has surprised many is that how such bombs and firearms could reach the criminals. Police have no clue about the smuggling of these firearms in the district and the involvement of a possible inter-state gun running racket.

While criminal activities are on the rise in the district, use of firearms and bombs by the criminal gangs has sparked concern among the residents. Dhenkanal has witnessed four murders within a week which is indicative of the deteriorating law and order situation in the district.

In a recent incident, guns and bombs were used during a group clash between the residents of two streets in Kamakhyanagar, June 16. A 27-year old youth named Tophan Bag was killed in the melee’.

This is not the lone incident as a few years back sophisticated firearms had been used in the much-talked about murder of BJD youth leader Jashobant Parida. Later, a 32-year-old youth Mithun Jena of Baladiabandh village under Sadar police limits was killed over a past enmity, June 19.

An elderly man named Purnachandra Pradhan at Patrabhaga village in Kamakhyanagar was killed by his son-in-law Girish Dehuri, June 20. Similarly, Biranchi Behera under Rasol police limits killed his friend Kumbha Behera in an inebriated condition, June 21.

Recently, a poultry farm owner and his henchmen attacked the villagers with bombs following a dispute over encroachment of a rural forest road under Gondia police limits in the district.

The villagers managed to overpower three of the accused persons and handed them over to the police. Moreover, the seizure of over 60 country-made guns from the poachers in Kapilas sanctuary over last seven months is no less frightening.

The poachers arrested in this connection are natives of the area. This has led the police to suspect that a gun-running racket is active in the Kapilas sanctuary area. It is suspected that professional criminals from Bihar and Jharkhand might be involved in the gun-running racket.

However, despite efforts, police have failed to bust the involvement of a gun running racket in the district. This apart, the national highway passing through the district is not safe anymore for the commuters due to the presence of guntoting miscreants, who are ruling the highway these days.

Similarly, illegal brown sugar business has picked up in Dhenkanal civic body area and in the outskirts like Shyamacharanpur, Borapada and Bhagabanpur villages. A well-oiled racket is working to foster the brown sugar business in these areas.

No matter how much effort they make, police and excise officials have failed to nab the anti-socials involved in these businesses.

Moreover, smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) goes on unabated in various roadside dhabas and hotels despite the closure of liquor shops in the district due to Covid-induced lockdown and shutdowns.

Local intelligentsia alleged that these illegal businesses are flourishing due to the failure of the intelligence department of the district police. Residents have demanded that the district police intervene and take urgent steps as the situation is going out of control.

When contacted, SP K Siba Subramani said police are keeping a close watch on the smuggling of firearms and illegal brown sugar business in the district. It is pondering over various measures to check these illegal businesses.

PNN