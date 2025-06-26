New Delhi: With a month to go for the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a series of events are underway to honour the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage of the forces.

The Indian Army Thursday shared the brave moments of Operation Vijay — a battle fought in the mountains of the then State of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999.

Reminding the people about the day, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) wrote on its X handle: “Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 30 Days to Go…. 30 Days to Remember. A tribute to the unmatched valour of our #Bravehearts. Their courage echoes through the heights of Kargil, forever etched in the soul of India.”

The Indian Army has been holding a series of events commemorating the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the personnel who defended our borders in 1999.

Every year July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay and reclaimed the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

This year, the remembrance assumes significance after the successful Operation Sindoor, which saw airstrikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also on 11 airbases.

A key highlight of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 commemoration is the special outreach drive to honour the Next of Kin (NoK) of 545 Kargil War martyrs. The Indian Army teams visit families across 25 states, two Union Territories, and Nepal.

During the visits, representatives carry a letter of gratitude from the Indian Army, a memento, and details of benefits provided by the Central and state governments. They also collect feedback on any issues being faced by the families and offer support.

In June, as a mark of deep respect and eternal gratitude, Indian Army officers visited Capt Vijayant Thapar’s home in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Army honoured his Father, Col (Retd) V.N. Thapar, and mother by presenting them with a commemorative memento.

The Army also plans to collect war-related memorabilia from the families, which will be preserved at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras as a lasting tribute to their legacy. The commemoration will culminate with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Dras memorial July 26.

The war broke out when Indian forces discovered Pakistani infiltration in May 1999 in the Kargil district and along the Line of Control (LOC). The war lasted till July 1999, and the Indian Army drove out Pakistani intruders, successfully recaptured Tiger Hill and other strategic positions as part of Operation Vijay.

The Indian soldiers secured a complete victory in the conflict July 26, 1999.

IANS