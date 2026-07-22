Guwahati: The Indian Army has intensified flood relief and rescue operations across the worst-affected districts of Upper Assam, rescuing more than 700 stranded people and providing medical assistance and essential supplies to hundreds of flood-hit residents, officials said Wednesday.

According to an official statement, troops of the Army’s Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps have been carrying out round-the-clock humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the flood-ravaged districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, where incessant rainfall and overflowing rivers have inundated vast areas.

The Army said rescue teams have evacuated over 700 people trapped by rising floodwaters, while more than 150 residents have been provided medical assistance through field teams deployed in the affected areas.

Relief operations are being conducted despite challenging weather conditions, with soldiers navigating submerged villages and waterlogged terrain to reach marooned families, officials added.

The Army has also distributed emergency ration packets, safe drinking water and other essential relief materials to affected residents, ensuring immediate support for those stranded by the floods.

To strengthen rescue efforts, Army Aviation helicopters are undertaking aerial reconnaissance missions to identify people stranded in inaccessible locations and assess the extent of flooding.

The aerial surveys are helping rescue teams prioritise operations in areas cut off by floodwaters.

Officials stated that the Army Engineers have also been deployed to assist in restoring connectivity to isolated villages by improving access routes and supporting civil authorities in relief operations.

The Army said it is working in close coordination with the civil administration and other disaster response agencies to ensure timely evacuation of affected people and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The relief operations come as Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood spells this year.

According to the latest official update, more than 7.27 lakh people have been affected across 25 districts, while the floods have claimed 31 lives.

Relief camps, rescue teams and distribution centres remain operational across the worst-hit regions.

Reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian service, the Indian Army said its personnel would continue rescue and relief operations under the guiding principle of ‘Seva Paramo Dharma’, ensuring assistance reaches every family affected by the disaster until normalcy is restored.

2025