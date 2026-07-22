New Delhi: An assistant commissioner of police was reportedly injured in a stone pelting incident by protesters near Jantar Mantar Wednesday evening, police said.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained a forehead injury around 4.30 pm while on duty when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, a police statement said.

Police said a stone struck the officer on the forehead, leaving him injured. Police appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement personnel.