New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities.

He also said that Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh had already assured him that the government would positively consider his two other key demands.

In a letter addressed to the two ministers, Wangchuk said that Nadda and Singh, who visited him at the Medanta Hospital Tuesday night, assured him that the government would positively consider providing adequate compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper ‘leak’, and holding a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability for exam ‘irregularities’, including considering the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system, Wangchuk wrote.

If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely, he wrote.

Sharing the letter on X, Wangchuk said, An appeal to the government regarding breaking my fast… Once the assurance from the government comes, I will also appeal to the peacefully protesting students to halt the movement for now and enter into dialogue with the government.

Referring to the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, Wangchuk said it remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police.

The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated, he said.

Around 65 MPs from different political parties had written to him, while several met him personally and urged him to end his fast, Wangchuk said.

They have all urged me to end my fast, reminding me that I still have much work to do in the service of our nation. I agree with them. I want to live.

I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began, he said.

The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction, he added.

Earlier Wednesday, a delegation of opposition MPs, including Congress’ Vivek Tankha, CPI(M)’s John Brittas and TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, met Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital and appealed to him to end his fast.

In a letter signed by the MPs from several opposition parties, they assured him that the issues of examination reforms and accountability in the education sector would be taken up in Parliament.

The nation, especially its youth, needs your wisdom and guidance far more than your sacrifice… Just as the Union Territory of Ladakh needs Sonam Wangchuk, India needs you too-not in suffering, but in service, the MPs told him, while also assuring that they would press the government against any coercive action against the peaceful protesters.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan.

He is currently admitted to the Medanta Hospital after being shifted from the Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

2025