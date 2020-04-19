New Delhi: Doctors and paramedics of the Indian Army have ‘taken over the day-time management’ of a quarantine facility in the Narela locality here. The quarantine zone is currently sheltering 932 Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a congregation last month.

Taking over responsibilities

Narela quarantine centre is among the largest centres in the country for managing COVID-19 suspects in the national capital. It was established by the Delhi government in mid-March. A team of army doctors and nursing staff has been assisting the civil administration at this facility since April 1.

“From April 16, the army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from 8.00am to 8.00 pm. They are relieving the Delhi government’s doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night,” the army said.

Army personnel working actively

The army team comprises 40 personnel, who include six medical officers along with 18 paramedical staff. They have volunteered to stay on the premises only, said a statement.

Initially, 250 foreign nationals who arrived from abroad were kept at this centre. Later an additional strength of approximately 1,000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz. “Presently, 932 members from Markaz are being taken care in the facility. Out of them 367 have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

Professional approach

The professional approach of the Indian Army medical team has ‘won the hearts of inmates’. The inmates have been positively cooperating with the team. It has facilitated ‘smooth handling of all medical procedures’, the statement said.

There has been a ‘tremendous synergy’ of the army personnel with civil administration to run this entire facility. The army will continue to fight with resolve and determination against the deadly pandemic, the statement further said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi till Sunday evening stood at 1,893, including 43 deaths.

PTI