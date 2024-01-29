New Delhi: Around 300 vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at Police Training School (PTS) in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, a police official said Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that a fire was reported at malkhana behind PTS at 12:35am.

“Six fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was extinguished by 2:30am. A large number of vehicles (about 200 two-wheelers and 45 four-wheelers) were damaged in the fire. All damaged vehicles are part of case property of Outer District,” said the DCP.

“The cause of the fire is being ascertained. A case under appropriate sections is being registered at Sonia Vihar police station,” said the DCP.

IANS