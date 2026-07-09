Mumbai: Around 3,000 LPG cylinders were swept away by floodwaters after a protective wall at the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Maharashtra’s Raigad district collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of gas cylinders floating in the swollen Patalganga River, drawing large crowds of onlookers who recorded the unusual sight from a nearby bridge.

According to officials, relentless rainfall caused the plant’s protective boundary wall to give way, allowing floodwaters to enter the facility. The powerful current carried away thousands of LPG cylinders, which were washed into the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek.

The district administration said some of the cylinders may still contain LPG, prompting authorities to issue a public safety advisory. Amazed citizens were seen recording visuals of the floating cylinders from a bridge.

Raigad Collector Kishan Javle urged residents not to touch, collect, or attempt to use any cylinders found floating in the river or washed ashore. He appealed to citizens to immediately inform the authorities or hand over the cylinders to designated collection points.

Residents can deposit the recovered cylinders directly at the HPCL plant, any nearby HPCL dealer, the Tehsildar Office in Khalapur, the Tehsildar Office in the concerned area, or the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

The administration has advised people against storing the cylinders in their homes or handling them without proper safety measures.

“There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition. Picking them up, opening them, or taking them home out of curiosity or for use could be extremely dangerous,” the collector said.

Heavy rainfall has continued to batter several parts of Maharashtra over the past week, triggering floods, waterlogging, and overflowing rivers. Raigad remains among the worst-hit districts, with widespread flooding affecting normal life and prompting authorities to remain on high alert.