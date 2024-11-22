Ganjam: Arribada, the annual mass nesting event of rare Olive Ridley sea turtles, at Rushikulya river mouth near Ganjam is predicted to begin in the last week of November, experts said Wednesday. These migratory turtles swim thousands of kilometres from regions like Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, and Japan to Odisha’s shores to lay eggs. Environmentalists and the Forest department anticipate the mass egg-laying season to commence in December and continue until the first week of January. In previous years, rising sea levels and coastal erosion posed significant threats to the turtles’ nesting grounds.

This year, the Forest Department has prepared new nesting beaches by levelling and restoring the coastline to provide a suitable habitat for the turtles. Senior environmentalist Ravindra Sahu highlighted that the coastline has been receding since 2007, shrinking the beach area significantly. The district administration has relocated 142 fishermen families from the Podampeta region owing to the advancing sea and also to reduce human impact on the nesting process.

Recognising the importance of safeguarding these endangered species, the Forest Department has declared the area as ‘No Fishing Zone’ and constructed barricades along the coastline from Gokharkuda to Prayagi. Tapan Nanda, Divisional Forest Officer emphasised that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel have been deployed to ensure uninterrupted nesting. Divyashankar Behera, DFO, Rambha confirmed that regular patrolling is underway to secure the area. Rushikulya Beach, known for hosting one of the largest Olive Ridley nesting sites globally, is under stringent protection measures to ensure the turtles’ safety during this critical breeding season.

