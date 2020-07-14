Mumbai: It was “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited” that helped Rohit Shetty gain fame as a director. The comedy drama, which featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor, became a huge hit and emerged as one of the most entertaining films of Hindi cinema.

On the completion of 14 years of the film, Arshad and Tusshar took to social media and recalled working on it.

“It’s been 14 years since the madness started…. to be continued,” Arshad tweeted Tuesday. Tusshar, who plays a mute character, posted a few posters of the film on his Instagram account.

“14 yrs of #golmaalfununlimited 14/07/2006 Thank you for the love #golmaalfranchise Thank you team #golmaalfununlimited,” Tusshar captioned the post.

The first “Golmaal” film released in 2006 and till date there have been four films in the franchise. “Golmaal 5” is in pipeline.