Baripada: Large swathes of farmlands were inundated in Mayurbhanj district after water was released from Subarnarekha irrigation project, which is yet to be completed.

Hundreds of farmers have decried the action of the administration for the damage caused by the flash floods due to water release. They alleged that officials of the irrigation project hardly checked the canal system before releasing the water.

In protest against the crop loss, BJP workers along with Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli and the zilla parishad chairperson staged protests at the office of the Subarnarekha irrigation project at Laxmiposi.

A delegation of the BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Collector, which will be sent to the Governor. On the other hand, the mega irrigation project has not been completed even though Rs 5,800 crore has been invested in the project.

Some canals have not been completed, but the authorities released water through a channel leading to massive floods on the farmlands. Hundreds of farmers have suffered huge losses, it was alleged.

The BJP has demanded action against the officials who were responsible for releasing water without checking the ground reality of the project work. They also demanded compensation for the affected farmers.

