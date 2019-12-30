BHUBANESWAR: Denizens of the city were in splits after attending the much-awaited event ‘Dear 2019’, a show featuring some of the best artistes in the comedy scene of the state at Odissi Research Centre here Sunday.

Opening the night was Pratyusha Pangari’s hilarious gig. She presented her act as an airhostess. Akash Baghar and Priyaranjan Sahoo were next on the list with a rib-tickling performance. They talked about career choices and compared a career in stand-up with other conventional choices. Odias and Bengalis fighting over Rasagolla was the standout joke of their act.

This was followed by an improvised comic act by Akash and Roshan Bisoi. The duo enacted a father and a son talking about New Year resolutions.

Next in line was Samar Pratap Nayak and Surya’s act which showcased the relationship between a boss and an employee in a comic light.

The next segment saw Bivash Rath present parodies of popular songs. He also talked about life in media professions.

After that Roshan and Dipanwit Dasmohapatra then talked about the political situation in the country. Priyaranjan Sahoo delivered hilarious gigs on movies of the year. Samar and Bivash belted out a song on Salman Khan’s films and life.

In the final act, Riten Patnaik presented a hilarious act on localites and what it’s like to be an Odia outside the state . He also talked about the copycat syndrome of Odia movie industry.

The event has both Bhubaneswar Komedians and The Chain Jokers, two of the most successful clubs of the city, on board.

Akash Baghar and Samar Pratap of Bhubaneswar Komedians are the famous ‘Chagala Boys’ duo which has captivated the state with Orissa Post’s flagship web series ‘Bhubaneswar Bula Buli’. Their recent video on YouTube titled ‘The Bhubaneswar Anthem’ was among the top trending items for two consecutive days.

Parody songs on Made in Odisha, national media’s ignorance on cyclone Fani and the faulty construction of Bomikhal over bridge by Bhubaneswar Komedians are also hugely popular on social media platforms.

The Chain Jokers, which has organised quite a few successful shows in the capital city, such as ‘Bura Na Mano Jokes Hain’, ‘Michael Deshbhakt’ and ‘Desh Mera Rangrez’ among others started the yearly comic roundup in the year 2017. With Bhubaneswar Komedians joining the comedy bandwagon, standup lovers in the city would sure have a hard time controlling their laughter.

While TSS, Comedy Redefined, Sarcastic Plus and Khanti Keonjharia are the promotional partners, Orissa Post is the sole media partner of the event.

