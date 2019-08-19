New Delhi: As former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s health remains critical, several leaders visited him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L.K. Advani along with his daughter Pratibha Advani visited the AIIMS to enquire about Jaitley’s health.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh also visited Jaitley.

Soon after meeting Jaitley’s daughter, Sushil Modi tweeted “Critical but responding. We all pray god that Arunji recover soon.”