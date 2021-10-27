New Delhi: After the Cabinet’s nod, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced inclusion of Ayodhya in the Mukhyamantri Tirth Kalyan Yojna.

“Ayodhya has made it to the list of Mukhyamantri Tirth Kalyan Yojna in addition to other pilgrimage sites like Jagannath Puri, Ujjain, Shirdi, Amritsar, Jammu, Dwarka, Mathura, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Haridwar, Bodh Gaya. Delhi government will assist those who want to visit Ram Lalla in Ayodhya free of cost,” the Chief Minister said.

The scheme, discontinued due to Covid-19, will be resumed in a month’s time, he added.

This announcement came after his return from Ayodhya, where he visited Saryu Ghat, Hanuman Garhi and Ram Lalla.

“I was fortunate that I got the chance to bow before Ram Lalla and I wish everyone must get this chance. Whatever capability I have, I will use that to make more and more people have ‘darshan’ here,” Kejriwal said after visiting the temples Tuesday.

Tuesday evening, Kejriwal had said that a special cabinet meeting will be scheduled in Delhi October 27 in which the Uttar Pradesh pilgrimage site will be included in the list of the free pilgrimage tour programme.

Under the scheme for senior citizens, Delhiites are provided travel by AC trains and stay in AC hotels with all the expenses being borne by the government of Delhi.

IANS