New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Monday an honorarium of rupees one crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi’s communal violence. Kejriwal also said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.

“Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted earlier in the day.

Sharma’s body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week. It has been alleged that suspended AAP MLA Tahir Hussain had instigated the murder of Sharma. Hussain has been arrested and is currently behind bars. However, he has denied his involvement in the gruesome murder.

The day he was arrested AAP had suspended Hussain from the party pending investigation.

Agencies