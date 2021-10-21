Mumbai: A special Mumbai court Thursday extended the judicial custody of eight accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, till October 30.

The accused were not produced in court either physically or through video conferencing today.

Aryan Khan, 23, whose bail plea was rejected, had moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The high court will hear the bail plea October 26. The special NDPS court, while refusing Aryan Khan’s bail, had observed that he was involved in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis” and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers.

Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha’s pleas were also rejected by the court.

Earlier Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan came to meet his son Aryan Khan at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail where he is currently lodged.

Aryan Khan was arrested October 3 by the NCB after it raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized banned drugs.