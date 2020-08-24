Mumbai: A hashtag demanding the ban of Kangana Ranaut has been trending on Twitter all through Monday, and the actress says it is the work of Hindi film mafias.

Taking a jibe at #Boycott_Kangana, which has been among the top Twitter trends Monday, the actress posted on her microblogging handle to say the mice are finally coming out of the holes.

“Wonderful #Boycott_Kangana trending, Choohe bilon se baahar aa rahein hain, chalo thoda haath pair toh mafia bhi maaregi (the mice are coming out of their holes, the mafia will try whatever it can),” she tweeted.

The actress also shared an image that is a montage of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan (B-Town celebrities who come from filmi families), with ‘Virus’ written as a header. The other part of the image features a still from her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, with Sanitizer written on it.

“Choohon waapas bil mein chale jaao varna Gabbar aa jayega… filmi style hool deni hai toh aise dete hain, #Boycott_Kangana trend se mujhe darr nahim lagta… jaao kuchh aur try kar lo… (return to your holes, mice, else Gabbar will come… this is how you give a threat, filmy style… I am not scared of #Boycott_Kangana trend… Go and try something else),” she wrote along with the image.

Soon, her fans came out in support of her, with #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana in Hindi.

“Bahut dhanyavaad mere doston ki jo #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana ko top trends mein trend kar rahein hain (Thank you my friends who made #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana a top trend,” she then wrote.

“#Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana is the leading trend leaving all fake paid trends behind, proof affection is not bought its earned, Hope movie mafia understand… I am not a patch on her but this fills my heart with immense gratitude,” she further posted.