New Delhi: A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi and some restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of rising number of Covid cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday. The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non-essential shops based on an odd even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

Kejriwal after reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high level meeting said virus cases were rising fast in the national capital. However, Arvind Kejriwal assured there is no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid-19 positivity rate stays above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days. The positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5 percent in past two days.

Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that people were visiting markets and malls without masks. He appealed to them to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

He said although cases were rising in Delhi, there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand of beds and ICU facilities which meant most people were getting treated at home. The list of restrictions under the yellow alert will be made public later on, he said.