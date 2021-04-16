Bangalore: On a day he asserted that COVID-19-related restrictions like ‘corona curfew’ that are in place will continue, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the virus Friday. This is the second time that BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19, the first being August 2 last year. Yediyurappa is the first politician in India to have tested positive for the virus twice.

Yediyurappa conducted an emergency meeting Friday to firm up processes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka. It was decided to strictly prohibit unnecessary gatherings and to limit the number of people attending marriages and events to 100 from 200 in closed spaces and 200 (from 500) in open spaces.

“We have discussed the report from experts, the curfew that is in place between 10.00pm to 5.00am at some district centres will continue. We are thinking about in which other districts it needs to be extended. No other decision has been taken today (Friday),” Yediyurappa said. The Karnataka chief minister admitted that the Covid situation was going out of control in Bengaluru and few other places.

“After this week, (April 20) we will sit once again and discuss and come to a decision depending on the advice of the Prime Minister and what decisions other states will take. I have gathered all the information. We have discussed this on priority and we will take all the necessary measures at the earliest,” added Yediyurappa.

It now however, looks doubtful whether he will be able to attend the meeting after testing positive for a second time.

According to sources, the state’s Technical Advisory Committee on COVID has reportedly recommended more rigorous curfew-like curbs and enforcement measures in the state.

In response to a question about strict measures being taken by states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among others, Yediyurappa said an appropriate decision will be taken.

“Don’t compare our state with others, we have our own reasons. So as of now there is no change and restrictions that are in place will continue till April 20…” asserted Yediyurappa.