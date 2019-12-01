Hyderabad: Even as the whole country is under shock and is demanding the severest of punishments be given to the four rapists in the Telangana doctor rape and murder incident, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao KCR, who has not uttered a word on the brutalily or visisted the victim’s family, was spotted attending a high profile wedding of TRS MLA’s daughter in Hyderabad.

Wake up KCR govt! We condemn the disgusting and heinous crime of rape, torture and murder committed against the vetinary doctor in Telangana. We demand strict action against the culprits. Youth Congress protest in Telangana demanding #JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/B3dIIYms7Y — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) November 29, 2019

CM K Chandrashekar Rao along with his cabinet colleagues attended Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik’s daughter wedding and blessed the couple. Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Rajya Sabha MP Kesav Rao, J. Santosh, Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Nayak and another party leader also attended the big fat wedding in Hyderabad.

This has spread outrage among netizens. On the other hand, Rao’s son had promised to personally look into the matter.

It may be mentioned here that a 26-year-old veterinarian was brutally gangraped and killed by four lorry workers before they burned her body on Wednesday night in Telangana’s Shamshabad.

The Telangana veterinary surgeon’s charred body was found on Thursday morning under a culvert in Chatanpally on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. The gruesome rape and murder case, which is being perceived as another ‘Nirbhaya’, has sparked national outrage.